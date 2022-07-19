Nicolas Cage, the unicorn of cinema

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 07/19/2022 02:04h

Movie theaters and their air conditioning are a good escape from the heat wave that Spain is suffering. Among the films that premiered this week, ‘Pig’ stands out, a film with which the director makes his debut Michael Sarnoski. This independent drama stars Nicolas Cage as the lead.

Cage plays Rob, a run-down chef turned truffle hunter whose pig is stolen. Alex Wolff co-stars in the film as Amir, a rich guy from the city who helps Rob in his quest to find the pig, as the two men develop a deep bond where each deals with his own personal heartbreak and sadness. the. “The movie defies that stupid idea of ​​expectations and becomes a beautiful odyssey about loss and love,” explains Cage.

Anchored in emotions, thanks to Cage’s moving performance, the film has received many nominations for awards of the year by various groups of North American critics; as the Best Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards or Best Actor from the Los Angeles Critics. “The only reason I wanted to make this movie comes down to one line: It ends with a heartfelt monologue in which my character suggests following his dreams rather than living as others dictate. That’s a beautiful and liberating way of looking at things. We don’t have many things that really matter to us. Why not just enjoy the things that really matter to us and stop worrying about everything else?

‘pig’ it is most convincing when the camera stops on the face of Nicolas Cage, broken and worn both physically and emotionally. In his eyes you can read the deep pain and despair of Rob, paralyzed by the mourning of the death of his wife. A man suddenly faced once again with losing something he treasures and loves, forcing him out of his self-imposed exile. Cage admits that he developed a powerful bond with the cast of actors, especially Sarnoski, Block and Wolff. «I have a philosophy in my career: work as much as you can. Good or bad. If you fell, get up; if you succeed, don’t give it too much importance. The important thing is to synchronize with the instrument you are playing and to know it perfectly so you know when it works and when it doesn’t.

The reason why he is an actor

Music teacher’s grandson Carmine Coppola (composer, flautist and pianist), it is not surprising that Cage uses musical terms to make artistic comparisons. Born in Los Angeles into a family of artists and filmmakers (including his uncles Talia Shire and Francis Ford Coppola), Nicolas Cage can pinpoint the exact moment he felt the chill of performance. “When I saw James Dean collapse in ‘East of Eden,’ I was hooked by this profession. I knew then about the power of performance because it was more convincing than any other form of art he had experienced up to that point,” he recalls.

With iconic titles in his past such as ‘Raising Arizona’, ‘Vampire’s Kiss’, ‘Con Air’, ‘Face/Off’ and ‘National Treasure’, earning an Oscar nomination for ‘Adaptation’ and a win for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, Cage continues on his mission to cast “eclectic” roles that keep him and his audience constantly challenged. “When everyone told me that he was not an action hero and could not be an adventure hero, it made me think that I should try it.”

The legendary actor reveals the keys to an acting technique that he began using in 1987 when he shot ‘Luz de luna’. “Whenever I play a character, I try to look to my own experience to include real moments. I like to look inside and connect with the content from a visceral point of view. That content can, and should, come from anywhere an artist finds inspiration. Read the newspaper, watch movies, review your dreams, “Cage advises his fellow actors, because, at 58, the son of Augusto Coppola, brother of Francis, is considered by many experts as the best living actor.

«To face a character you have to be relaxed and with an open mind. How to empower the imagination should be the question that all artists ask themselves before starting their work. In my opinion, the reason for being of an actor, a director and a writer is, from a neutral place, to hold a mirror of what is happening at the moment. That mirror serves to reflect people, “says Nicolas Cage. The key is to keep experimenting with different acting techniques and styles, and then incorporate what works from each project into the next. “You can be as exaggerated as you want as long as you’re honest, as long as you keep putting the emotional content behind each role,” reflects Cage, who admits to feeling, at the moment, more attracted to independent cinema. «’Pig’ is a good example of that style of cinema. During filming the alchemy between the writer, director and actors was amazing. As if lightning had struck a bottle. It was something magical that happens rarely.

Cage has starred in more than 100 movies, some big budget and many independent, with big box office hits and notorious flops. In the opinion of The New York Times, “Unlike most movie stars, who are walking answers, machines that reliably deliver on expectations rather than confuse them, Cage rarely does the obvious, either in the choice of roles or in the way he interprets them.” A rare bird that can also help cool you down in this long heat wave.

