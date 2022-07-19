Nia Jax comments on what her relationship with Vince McMahon was like



Lina Fanene, better known as Nia Jax during her time in WWE, remains a free agent since the McMahon company released her in November of last year. The fighter was close to getting back into a ring in the first event of Wrestling Entertainment Seriesbut finally this one was cancelled.

However, it doesn’t seem like Fanene has any particular interest in returning to action, as she noted in a recent appearance on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, where she indicated that she would be open to the right storyline and to return if a good opportunity arose. although he does not expect to do it full time due to the bill that his years in WWE passed him. Then we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him.

On his future in professional wrestling

“I have always said that I would not fight again. I do not know if I will ever fight full time again, because that (his time in WWE) It was crazy. It cost me a lot. It took its toll on me, but I wouldn’t mind going back and participating in some fun story. and, you know, push somebody… something like that.”

On his participation in Royal Rumble 2019 and his relationship with Vince McMahon

“Well, I’ve always been… I’ve called myself a ‘Vince girl’, you know? Anything he wanted, any match he wanted to put me in, any opponent, any gimmick strange that he asked me to interpret, I answered with a ‘Yes, whatever you want’. Well, it’s my job, right?

I think they just wanted to give it a special touch (to the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble), make it different. Johnny said that he suggested it to Vince and Vince loved it. It was crazy, because it wasn’t just about being in the men’s match. I was in both fights the same night.

Someone told me that I rocked that night, and that everyone wanted to have a chance against me (during combat), and I was crushed. (Mistery King) had it, Shane McMahon, … Anyway, that was chaos. Someone said, did you know you were in both (Royal Rumble matches) tonight? And I was like, ‘Oh, I was! Shit, it’s amazing.’

You know, when you’re there, it’s a great moment and you’re trying to take it all in, and then when it’s over, you feel honored that they thought of you to be in that position. I always had a good relationship with Vince. We were talking and laughing, joking around, so I even went up to him and said, ‘I’m so thankful you thought of me for this.’ He (she answered jokingly), ‘Sure, of course, I wanted to see you get your ass kicked’.

It was a great opportunity, because if they don’t put you in that position, that’s it, you’re easily forgettable. You can go up and be on the main roster and have a couple of matches here and there. But if they don’t get you into some very interesting stories or fights, they forget you.. So it was a very, very good moment, and I felt very honored“.

It should be remembered that Nia Jax was part of one of the waves of layoffs carried out by WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this sense, several media pointed out that the fighter had been fired for her anti-vaccine stance. Since then, Fanene has been offering their fans premium content on their website. BrandArmy.

