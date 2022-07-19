Netflix ‘Mystery on board 2’: ‘Arturito’ will act alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

The actor who gave life to ‘Arthur’ In “La casa de papel”, Enrique Arce revealed that he will be part of the cast of “Mystery on Board”, a Netflix film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

The Spanish artist shared a series of images on his social networks with the protagonists: “Saturday night fever with Jen and Adam in Paris,” the publication reads.

Likewise, Netflix Latin America highlighted the talent of Henry Maple in the famous Spanish series and assured that we will see another facet of him in “Mystery on board 2”:

“One thing is Arturito from ‘La casa de papel’ and other very different is the great actor who plays him in real life Enrique Arce. Here he is with Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler, protagonists of the movie where we will see him soon: “Mystery on board 2”, “the platform shared.

“Mystery on board” was a hit on Netflix



Sandler and Aniston will reprise their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively. The first part of “Murder Mystery” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and in a very short time it became a success for the streaming platform.

The film tells us the story of Nick (Sandler), a New York police officer, and his wife Audrey (Aniston), both submerged in a crisis of couple To save their marriage, the protagonists decide to travel to Europe, but an unexpected situation leads them to be accused of the murder of a tycoon.

At the moment “Murder Mystery 2” does not have a confirmed release date, but considering that its filming is just beginning, it is likely that we will see it on Netflix only in 2023.

