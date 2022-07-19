Minecraft update 1.19 changes the distribution of minerals

A small guide on how deep to look for each of the Minecraft minerals.

As many will already know by now, in the worlds of Minecraft minerals are generated based on depth parameters that may vary with the arrival of updates. After the arrival of the two updates of the game, the versions 1.18 and 1.19 (Wild Update) There have been certain changes to material distribution and additions, such as the new Deep Dark biome and Deep Dark Cities containing a new material known as sculk.

Version 1.18 of Minecraft, the Cliffs and Caves update, did mean an important change in the generation of minerals, since its appearance happened to have a triangular profile. This means that, in general, the middle depth of the range in which a material is usually generated, will be the area where it will be easiest to collect it. As this graph shows.

Ore distribution in Minecraft version 1.19

The Wild Update, version 1.19, has not brought major changes in the distribution of Minecraft minerals, but it is worth reviewing the latest news about each mineral and refreshing the memory of those who want to maximize their mining skills to Save time and effort, but get great results.

Coal

The most used ore in the world of Minecraft, also the most common. It can be found at depths between Y=256 and Y=0. It is common to find it in open-air mountain biomes, although it must be taken into account that at depths below Y=136 it is affected by oxygen. That is, it will not abound in caves below that depth. The latest updates have made each block of coal deliver more materials, so it has greatly improved your collection.

Iron

Possibly the second most useful ore in Minecraft. It appears at any height as long as there is a mass of land capable of supporting its weight. The best levels to collect iron are the Y=232 or, if you prefer to dig, the Y=16. There haven’t been any big changes to iron in the last few updates other than a few design changes to iron veins.

Copper

Appear between levels levels Y=112 to Y=-16 in any biome, although its appearance is more common in stalactite caves. Y=48 is the most common level in the search for copper. It is a material more than anything aesthetic beyond being necessary to make a telescope.

Diamond

After Minecraft update 1.18, the diamond appears between levels Y=16 and Y=-64, being the level Y=-58 the best place to look for diamonds. The quintessential Minecraft ore, used to make heavy-duty tools, weapons, and armor. It is recommended to chop it with a Pickaxe with Fortuna II or III to maximize diamond collection.

Emerald

common in mountain biomes around level Y=232. This is the currency required to trade in Minecraft, making it extremely valuable and quite rare to find. Like the diamond, it is recommended to chop it with Fortuna II or III.

Prayed

Although it can be used to create tools, weapons, and armor, its use is mostly cosmetic or as a bargaining chip for trade with the Piglins of the Nether. While it can technically spawn between levels Y=256 and Y=-64, in the badlands biome it will only spawn between levels Y=256 and Y=32. Get out of there, it is recommended to search between Y=32 and Y=-64.

Brownstone or Redstone

Redstone is the mineral needed to create electrical circuits in minecraft, needed to create any kind of automated machine or mechanism. Similar to the diamond, it appears between levels Y=16 and Y=-64, with Y=-58 being the most common. Spawns in fairly large groups, though can still be maxed out further with Fortuna II and III

lapis lazuli

appear between the level Y=64 and Y=-64, although its appearance is not entirely common. It is recommended to try your luck in the level Y=0 to achieve better results. It is a mineral that grants several units per block, so it is relatively easy to farm. mainly serves to enchant objects and in decoration topics.

This Minecraft ore guide should work for any version of the Mojang game, either in Xbox consoles, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC or mobile devices with the latest game updates.