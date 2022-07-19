Minecraft: from a humble independent game to a blockbuster

If you are a fan of video games, surely you have heard of Minecraft. It is an open world game — also called sandbox — in first person in which the user can build structures with blocks, as well as fight monsters and other creatures. The objective of the game is to complete certain tasks according to the chosen game mode: survival, creative, adventure, extreme, etc.

In the present, Minecraft is available for a wide variety of consoles and operating systems: Android, Linux, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, Mac OS, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, Apple TV, among others. It brings hours of fun to a large number of players around the world, just like GG Bet and other online gaming platforms.

When celebrating 10 years of its launch, in 2019, the video game had sold 176 million copies, being the most successful in history (El País, 2019). Do you want to know more about how Minecraft to gain such popularity? Below we review its beginnings and history.

thinking of a dream

Minecraft was thought of and created by Swedish game developer Markus Persson, known in the industry as “Notch”. Since he was a child he was fascinated by lego blocks. This hobby, together with the knowledge that he was acquiring about computers during his youth, were the basis of what years later would be his most famous video game.

In 2009 Persson together with Jakob Porser founded Mojang Specifications — today Mojang Studios, the company in charge of developing Minecraft. At that time they had only about 20 employees. The idea behind the title was the possibility to build a world freely, without restrictions and with a customizable map. All with large pixels and an aesthetic reminiscent of video games from the 80s and 90s. The first version (Alpha) was released on May 17, 2009 (Wikipedia, 2022) through an independent game portal .

As the months went by, Persson included improvements and updates based on the comments of the players, with whom he interacted on social networks and forums to find out their impressions and requirements. Finally, on November 18, 2011, the full version of Minecraft. Almost simultaneously was released Minecraft: Pocket, an adaptation for mobile devices compatible with Android and iOS. By mid-2011, over 11 million copies of the game had been sold.

The race to success

Between the years 2012 and 2014 Minecraft It was gaining popularity and expanding the supported platforms. The promotion was done through word of mouth, interactions on social networks and transmissions of famous gamers and influencers who uploaded videos playing Minecraft to YouTube and other portals.

In May 2012, the market was expanded by launching Minecraft for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, two of the most requested consoles of the moment. Due to the fact that this game included large pixel graphics, the PC version did not require very advanced processor specifications and video cards. This feature influenced its rise to popularity, along with constant updates and its creator’s dedication to improving the game based on user feedback.

The Microsoft purchase and releases to date

The next great milestone in the history of Minecraft was the acquisition of Mojang by Microsoft. The deal closed at 2,500 million US dollars and became official on September 15, 2014. With the purchase of the Swedish company, Microsoft also acquired the rights to its most famous game, launching more versions for different consoles from now on. and exponentially increasing the already overwhelming success of Minecraft. At this point Markus Persson stepped aside and stopped getting involved in the development and marketing of the game.

Minecraft: Education Edition

In 2016 it went on sale Minecraft: Education Editiona game with educational tools specially designed for school-age children.

It contains possibilities like multiplayer, blocks with the periodic table and evaluation tools. In reality, the very dynamics of the game are conducive to stimulating “project-based learning” (Techmarkers.es, 2020), promoting creativity, problem solving with varying degrees of complexity and developing skills such as teamwork.

The students who use the Minecraft: Education Edition they can build characters, structures and various elements such as blackboards, while dynamically learning the curricular contents adapted to their age. This is just one of the current Minecraft apps.

A cross-platform success

To date, the game is compatible with 15 different platforms and consoles. Month by month, updates and improvements for each of them are released.

Users actively participate in the dissemination of the game by posting their progress on social networks or broadcasting live through Twitch and YouTube. All these peculiarities make Minecraft one of the great successes of the entertainment industry.