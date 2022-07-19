Miley Cyrus Catch COVID, But Says “It Was Worth It”

Miley fell ill after her intense last tour Eventually it happened to her too: Miley Cyrus got sick of COVID-19, like millions and millions of people before her. But not all evil comes to harm, let’s say. Or at least, the singer says she is happy to have contracted the virus “For a just cause”: that is, to please his fans all over the world. In fact, he writes on Twitter: “Traveling around the world, playing for a hundred thousand people every night and meeting hundreds of fans every day, the chance to take COVID they are really tall. [Perciò] I have the COVID now, but it was really worth it [it was definitely worth it]”.

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. – Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Incidentally, we are talking about the same tour that has just ended, from which the recently released live album was taken Attention: Miley Live. During the same tour, the singer was forced to make an emergency landing when her plane was struck by lightning during a storm in Paraguay.

In any case, Miley she assures she is well and seems determined to enjoy the success that this phase of her career, which has seen her turn into a rock star, smiles at her more than ever. Despite the virus itself, Miley it is more popular than ever and the great results obtained in South America only confirm it.

Source: TMZ

Continue to follow us on LaScimmiaSente