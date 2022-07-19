Mendes would have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to the bianconeri

There Juventus is working to define the market negotiations. After the sale of Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich, reinforcements are expected for the rearguard, considering that currently the only defenders available for Allegri are Bonucci, Rugani and Gatti. At least two players will be needed, possibly a central left and a right.

The Turin club, however, also has other needs both in midfield and in attack. The money collected from de Ligt’s departure could facilitate entry operations such as, for example, the purchase of a skilled midfielder in the game setting, a support player at the tip and a vice-Vlahovic.

Regarding the offensive sector, there is still talk of a probable third return of Alvaro Morata that for Atletico Madrid it would not be non-transferable. Juventus would like to try to enter into negotiations on the basis of an onerous loan with redemption spread over several seasons at around 20 million euros.

Furthermore, according to the latest market rumors, it seems that the prosecutor Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo at the Juventus club. It would be the second time in a few weeks. All this suggests that the Portuguese star is eager to leave Manchester United to join a team that allows him to play in the Champions League.

Jorge Mendes he would not have contacted only Juventus. It seems that the Portuguese manager has also proposed Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich and Chelsea but – like the bianconeri – both teams currently have other market goals. Instead, a crack could open for a possible passage of CR7 to Atletico Madrid.

The Bayern Monaco, after having taken de Ligt from Juventus, he could nevertheless reflect on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bavarians have sold Lewandowski to Barcelona, ​​so they may need a champion of experience for the attack. The situation of the Chelsea who, after buying Koulibaly from Napoli, would be thinking of another defender.

A return of CR7 to Juventus for economic and technical reasons. Currently the owner of the attack is Dusan Vlahovic and the club would like to provide Allegri with an alternative to the Serbian striker. For this purpose Alvaro Morata would be functional.

Juventus must also complete the defense after de Ligt’s farewell. The goals would be above all Gabriel Arsenal and Pau Torres of Villarreal. However, the bianconeri could overtake Inter in the race a Bremer of Turin, since they would have the financial resources to offer the grenade president Cairo the 40-45 million cash required for the sale of the Brazilian defender.

