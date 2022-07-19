Medical students expose fear of Durango’s medical service

David de la Garza and Marcela Moreno

The lagoon / 07.18.2022 21:35:00





The murder of a medical intern who was about to finish his social service in the community of The Jump in Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, detonated a series of demonstrations by the medical and student union to resonate with the authorities the conditions of unsafety and lack of tools to carry out their work.

during the program Livewith Marcela Moreno and David de la Garza, the medical student at the Juarez University of the State of Durango (UJED), Sofia Penayou are about to start your social service more than three hours from home and shared how he feels fear and uncertainty for what lies ahead, since the references he has had from his colleagues are not encouraging and that must change.

“It hurts us because we know all the effort that a medical career entails. It fills us with sadness to hear news like that. The violence reaches the general population, but we are a very vulnerable part when we do the social servicel”, commented the young woman in a telephone interview.

How is the place for social service determined?

He explained that the distribution of places for students who have completed the five years of study in college and one year hospitalization in a hospital, is divided into type A, B, and Cwhere the type A offers places in same city, the B in ejido zones ylace type c in sectors rural away.

“The selection process to choose the social service position is given by average. Unfortunately, the vacancies in the state of Durango are type C, which are in highly marginalized areas and without adequate conditions to live with dignity there, many do not have electricity or water, in some communities there is no signal for the phone”.

Among the things that require the educational, health and government authorities to modify or eliminate the social service system through the official Mexican standard that regulates it.

He accepted that although he feels some fear from the beginning of his career to reach the stage of social service, like his other colleagues, his passion and vocation is greater to complete his medical studies.

“From the beginning we have a certain fear of reaching this stage of the career with social service because of all the stories that we already know, however, we have that small illusion that things can change. Abandoning the degree is a question that I have asked myself but I am very much in love with medicine and that makes me stay. It’s been many years of effort and every time I want to keep improving to provide a better service”, added the student.

Sgg.