Medical interns do not want to do their service in dangerous areas of Chihuahua

A hundred medical interns from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) protested in front of the IMSS offices in the city of Chihuahua, demanding that they not be sent to dangerous areas of the state, such as the Tarahumara mountains and the rural region. .

Last week, an IMSS doctor, Massiel Mexía, was shot dead in her home, in the town of San Juanito, in the Tarahumara mountains.

In response, the Secretary General of the Government, César Jáuregui, and the State Secretary of Health, Felipe Sandoval, announced that 31 internships will be canceled in municipalities considered to be at risk, including state hospitals in the communities of Uruachi, Maguarichi, Cajurichi, Juárez, Batopilas, Cusárare, Ramurichi, Choguita, Pajares, San Ignacio, Villa Coronado, San Antonio, Carichi, Teguiriachi, Salvador Zubirán, Francisco Madero, La Junta, Ariachi, Tomochi, Temosachi, Madera, Galena, San Lorenzo, Naica , San Francisco de Conchos, Basaseachi, San Juanito, Ignacio Zaragoza, Bocoyna and Guachochi.

The demonstrators indicated that there are around 100 interns who this year will have to do their internships in risky areas.

In this regard, the UACH explained through an official statement that it will not send students to risk areas, despite the fact that “it is in favor of attending to vulnerable areas of the state.”

He called on the students to generate a security protocol.

