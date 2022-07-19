Mark Wahlberg Proves He Didn’t Give Tom Holland a Sex Toy

It seems unbelievable, how badly thought people can be. a gentleman like Mark Wahlberg, So Bostonian and so Catholic, he decides to have a detail with Tom Holland, his co-star in Uncharted… and rumors begin to circulate through networks about whether the former rapper has given a sex toy to his young colleague. All gossip, as we will see below.

The culprit of this gossip was Holland himself: last week, the interpreter of Nathan Drake He acknowledged his confusion during an interview with Access Hollywood (via IndieWire). “Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun when he took me from his home in Los Angeles to my hotel,” Holland said. “I was confused about what kind of gun it was, because I had never seen one of those before, and I thought it was a self-pleasuring kind.”

To top it off, Holland had his doubts about whether his partner’s intentions were virtuous. “I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me home for more than being a gentleman,” she recalls. “It’s Hollywood, baby: who knows what could happen?” she adds, disregarding his colleague’s (hopefully outgrown) history of homophobia.

Wahlberg’s response was blunt: “I can’t believe you thought that all the time. You have to get your head out of the gutter, kid,” he exclaimed, adding that the gift in question was just to loosen the muscles after shooting action scenes. “I can’t believe you thought that all the time while I was trying to make conversation talking about your family and my children,” he added.

To clear up possible doubts, Wahlberg has published a video on his instagram showing the device in question, which goes by the name of Power Plate Pulse. “It’s a massage tool to relax the muscles, and nothing more,” settles the actor, before giving us, in the company of his physiotherapist, an example of his applications on his muscular torso.