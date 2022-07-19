Mark Wahlberg has invested millions of dollars in The Miracle of Father Stu, the new film in which he stars alongside Mel Gibson

Today it lands in theaters in the United States The Miracle of Father Stu (Father Stu)an interesting film based on real events starring Mark Wahlberg (Uncharted, Infinite, Arthur the King) and Mel Gibson (Panama Mission, Agent Game, Lethal Weapon 5).

Written and directed by rosalind rossthe film follows the true story of Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who becomes a Catholic priest while suffering from inclusion body myositis, inspiring countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

The film is much more than just an acting job for Mark Wahlberg, as The actor spent millions of dollars out of his own pocket to finance The Miracle of Father Stu.

In a recent Insider interview, Wahlberg revealed that he decided to partially self-finance Father Stu’s Miracle when he saw that no other financial backers were going to take on the project.

The actor commented that he was inspired by his co-star when it came to spending out of pocket to finance the film, since Mel Gibson spent around 30 million dollars to help finance The Passion of the Christ.

“Well, I’m always willing to bet on myself,” said Mark Wahlberg. “I passed the script along to a couple of people who I thought might understand it, and they didn’t.”

“And obviously, it’s subjective. You have your own sense of what the material is. Some people thought it was depressing because it’s sick at the end. They didn’t see the heart and the emotion and ultimately how inspiring it is.”

“I felt like Mel had done it with The Passion of the Christ, so I had to give it a try,” he continued. “And if I found someone to finance, then that’s another conversation because usually the person who writes the check also has notes and wants to be involved in the process. So I felt like, you know, I think it’s better if I give a I step forward and I’m in total control.

The film The Miracle of Father Stu will be released in cinemas in Spain on May 13, 2022.