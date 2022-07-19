Mark Wahlberg: career in film and music – People – Culture

In an interview in 2013, a journalist asked the American actor Mark Wahlberg, who at that time was close to turning 42, due to the intention he had expressed years before retiring at 40. After talking about some reason, he said that he was thinking of turning 50 to take that step. Now he has reached that age and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen either: Wahlberg reaches half a century with a new paper for which he is preparing (in Infinite), combining acting with his role as entrepreneur and his family.

His time in jail

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, June 5, 1971. He is the youngest of nine children from a working-class family in Dorchester. According to what he told Vanity Fair, his father was a driver, first a truck and then a bus, and his mother, Alma, a nursing assistant.

“My father was the best,” Wahlberg said in an interview with Esquire in 2014, “although my parents divorced when I was ten or eleven years old. He was quite young. It was quite difficult,” she added. The separation affected the young man. “He would go out the window and spend all night outside when he was 12 or 13 years old. And when I got to 13 or 14, I stopped going to school,” the actor told Vanity Fair.

Despite the divorce and the difficult times they went through, the actor was united with both until they died. “I love my parents to death and I think they did an extraordinary job, considering the circumstances in which they lived,” he told the same magazine.

Wahlberg had a turbulent adolescence and problematic, which included drug use, violence, and hate crimes. His conflictiveness led him to enter the jail before turning 17, where he served 45 days of a two-year sentence for assaulting two Vietnamese men against whom he uttered Racist insults. But already a year earlier she had assaulted African-American students. The passage through prison, according to what he said, made him reevaluate the path he had taken.

At that time, one of his brothers, Donnie, who was already a member of the band New Kids on the Block, helped him get started in the world of music. and so was born Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

From music to cinema

Having the luxury of a day job, which I take very seriously, allows me to take other bets

Their first albumMusic for the people, was released in 1991. Thanks to her physique, she also served as an underwear model in a campaign for the American company based in Manhattan calvin klein. However, his future was not in rap or on catwalks or clothing commercials, but in acting, although it was not easy for him to be taken seriously.

It was 1994 when he got his first role. It was in the movie renaissance man. Three years later, came the interpretation that marked a turning point in his career, giving life to Eddie Adams in boogie nights, by American director Paul Thomas Anderson. Other titles followed, such as Three Kings, in 1999; The Planet of the Apes, from 2001; The Italian Job, in 2003; The Departed, in 2006; The lovely Bones, in 2009; The Fighter, in 2010; or Ted, in 2012. He also has relevant films and series on his resume in which he acted as producersuch as Entourage and Boardwalk Empire.

business and family

“I also have many interests outside of school. entertainment industry, you know? I want to build a business that I can pass on to my children… We want to have our own studio, create our own content… I would like to do it,” she said in a 2013 BBC interview.

The actor owns the majority of the company’s shares. producer Closest to the Hole and another production company, called Unrealistic Ideas, for nonfiction projects. But the businesses are diversified, and Mark is the owner of Wahlberg Auto Groupa dealership chain, and Performance Inspired, a nutrition company.

The list of companies is completed by the chain of gyms F45; the Municipal clothing brand; that of Aquahydrate water and Wahlburgersa chain of hamburger restaurants that he defines as “family-owned”, since he opened it together with his brother and chef, Paul.

“It’s fantastic to be able to make a living making movies and acting,” says the Bostonian in the series about his entrepreneurial side, Wahl St., that he himself produces. “Having the luxury of a day job, which I take very seriously, allows me to take these other bets,” added Mark.

On a personal level, Wahlberg is married to the American model RHea Durham. They met in New York City while he was promoting one of his works. They have been married since 2009 and have four children togethertwo boys and two girls.

MATTHEW CASTLE

EFE REPORTS

