Mahmood, the documentary on Prime Video is coming

“Ja ti la credias crasa”translated into Sardinian dialect, it means: “You would not have expected it”. This is also the title of the documentary announced today, Tuesday 19 July, which will be among the next contents available on Amazon Prime Video and will feature Mahmood as the protagonist..

The documentary will tell the singer’s entire European tour, thus taking us to the heart of the story of one of the most popular Italian artists of recent years. The film will also explore Mahmood’s most intimate relationships with people who have left their mark on his personal life..

Thus, his family, which has always been present and a point of reference, cannot be missing, just as there will be friends and collaborators. An inner journey, to discover the singer, who will have music as a backbone. A documentary where love and absence will find a way to coexist.

Mahmood – Ja ti la Crediasa Crasa is directed by Giorgio Testi, written by Virginia W. Ricci and produced by Red Carpet and will soon be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the singer is busy traveling around Italy with Ghettolimpo Summer 2022. Below are the next ones at your place live by Mahmood.

July 18 – Taormina, Ancient Theater

20 July – Roccella Jonica (RC), Roccella Summer Festival

July 22 – Matera, Cava del Sole

July 23 – Molfetta (BA), Luce Music Fest

25 July – Torre del Lago (LU), Gran Teatro Puccini

July 29 – Bellinzona, Castle on air

September 3 – Mantua, Palazzo Te

September 5 – Vicenza, Piazza dei Signori



