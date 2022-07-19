Lyrics and translation of It’ll be okay by Shawn Mendes
Lyrics of It’ll be okay, the new single by Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.
–
“It’ll be okay” lyricsthe new single from Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.
“It’ll be okay” is the new single from Shawn Mendes, which follows the previous one “Summer of love” ft Tainy and the album “Wonder”.
“It’ll Be Okay” is a minimalist and poignant ballad written by the same Shawn Mendes, which tells of the difficulties of a suffered and meditated farewell. It reflects the reflective and melancholy mood of the last period, characterized for the artist by numerous changes and upheavals in the private and professional spheres. It also represents a musical turnaround and a maturation towards a more intimate songwriting, with an arrangement focused on piano and voice.
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
We’ll make it?
Will this hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate him
But that never works
Yup
I begin to imagine a world where we do not collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It will be okay
If we don’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you in any case
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be okay, okay
Ooh-ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading into the black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, there is nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (oh-woah)
I begin to imagine a world where we do not collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (it’ll be okay)
If we don’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (we don’t have to stay)
I will love you in any case
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be okay, okay
Ooh-ooh
I will love you in any case
It could be so sweet
It could be so bitter
I will love you in any case
It could be so sweet
It could be so bitter
Oh, if the future we dreamed of is fading into the black
I will love you in any case
It’ll be okay official video
It’ll be okay audio Shawn Mendes
Listen to Shawn Mendes music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “It’ll be okay”: