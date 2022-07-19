Lyrics and translation of It’ll be okay by Shawn Mendes

“It’ll be okay” lyricsthe new single from Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“It’ll be okay” is the new single from Shawn Mendes, which follows the previous one “Summer of love” ft Tainy and the album “Wonder”.

“It’ll Be Okay” is a minimalist and poignant ballad written by the same Shawn Mendes, which tells of the difficulties of a suffered and meditated farewell. It reflects the reflective and melancholy mood of the last period, characterized for the artist by numerous changes and upheavals in the private and professional spheres. It also represents a musical turnaround and a maturation towards a more intimate songwriting, with an arrangement focused on piano and voice.

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

We’ll make it?

Will this hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate him

But that never works

Yup

I begin to imagine a world where we do not collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It will be okay

If we don’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be okay, okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading into the black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, there is nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (oh-woah)

I begin to imagine a world where we do not collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (it’ll be okay)

If we don’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (we don’t have to stay)

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be okay, okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter

Oh, if the future we dreamed of is fading into the black

I will love you in any case

It’ll be okay official video

It’ll be okay audio Shawn Mendes

Listen to Shawn Mendes music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “It’ll be okay”: