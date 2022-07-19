Love and Thunder recorded one of the worst second weekend dips in MCU history

Thor: Love and Thunder recorded one of the worst dips in the second weekend in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder won its second consecutive weekend at the US box office by cashing in 46 million dollars in the second weekend of programming. Despite having achieved i 233.2 million in the domestic market, the film of Taika Waititi registered a significant drop of the 68% in receipts compared to the opening weekend from 143 million also because of the score CinemaScore and the mixed reception by the public and critics.

Going more specifically, Gitesh Pandya from Box Office Guru revealed that the blockbuster with Chris Hemsworth has recorded the second worst drop in box office second weekend in Marvel Studios historybehind only Black Widow from Cate Shortland (which, however, was released simultaneously both in the cinema and on Disney +).

Below is the list of the ten worst box-office dips of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the second weekend:

1. Black Widow – 67.8%

2. Thor: Love and Thunder – 67.7%

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home – 67.5%

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 67%

5. Eternals – 62.3%

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming – $ 62.2%

7. Ant-Man and The Wasp – 61.6%

8. Captain America: The First Avenger – 60.7%

9. The Incredible Hulk – 60.1%

10. Avengers: Age of Ultron – 59.4%