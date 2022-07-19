Love and Thunder, Brett Goldstein showed his parents the movie without telling them about his cameo

Brett Goldstein showed his parents Thor: Love and Thunder without telling them about his cameo in the after-credits scene. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the first scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder we find that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is not dead and wants revenge on the God of Thunder. To do so, he calls his son together, Hercules. In the comics of the House of IdeasHercules was created by Stan Lee And Jack Kirby in 1965 on the pages of Journey Into Mystery Annual # 1. Over the years the character has made a great friendship with Thor, he has fought against Hulk and is opposed to Avengers. In the film Hercules is played by Brett Goldsteininterpreter of Roy Kent in the acclaimed series Ted Lasso from Apple TV + (of which he is also co-author). His MCU debut had been anticipated a long time ago and probably lays the foundations for a fifth chapter on Thor and for a possible stand-alone project.

During an interview with VarietyBrett Goldstein commented on his appearance as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing a funny anecdote. The actor said he advised parents to see the movie Taika Waititi at Cinema without informing them of his cameo in the post-credits scene: