Love and Thunder as Gorr the Butcher God

MADRID, 4 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth movie of Marvel’s God of Thunder, is currently in the middle of filming additional material, which is popularly known as ‘reshoots’, after the film finished shooting last June. This return of the team has been the opportunity that many were waiting for to get the first leaked image of Christian Bale in the film.

The actor who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, this time he will give life to the villain of the film who will be, neither more nor less, than Cap the Butcher God.

In the images published by the Daily Mail, Bale can be seen, completely unrecognizable, on the shooting set wearing a gray robe that covers her body made up of the same color. Apparently, part of her characterization goes from her also removing her beard, eyebrows, and hair.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

In the comics, Gorr has a tragic past. The Marvel villain, born on an unnamed planet, loses his parents, wife and children, and that’s how he too loses faith in the gods. After this, he reaches his hands a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword and kills his first God, lands on Earth and crosses paths with Thor, torturing him for information on the Asgardians.

The actor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth like Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Karen Gillan as Nebula. The film will also feature cameos from Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the fake LokiLuke Hemsworth as the false Thor and Russell Crowe in a character yet to be specified.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititiis partly based on the comic Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thorin which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor.

Thor was released in 2011 and grossed $449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 came Thor: The Dark World, which reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017 and racked up $854.1 million at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters in May 2022.