Lizzo wants to “get in the middle” of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s PDA

Lizzo wants to join Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s infamous public displays of affection.

“Let me get in the middle,” the “Juice” singer, 34, said on Monday in “See What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” when asked to share her thoughts on the newly married “Kardashians” star. 43 years old, and on Blink-182 drummer, 46, flaunts their love in public and on social media.

“I sat next to them at the Met Gala and had a great time,” added Lizzo. “So, it’s damn time they called me.”

But the hitmaker apparently drew the line, sharing that she didn’t care about the drama surrounding Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, who allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress during the same May gala.

“There are people dying, Kim,” she said with a laugh, citing Kourtney’s infamous response to Kim who lost her diamond earring in an ocean in 2011.

Lizzo said she wants to “get in the way” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA.GC Images

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode of “WWHL,” Lizzo revealed that she and her fellow leader Rihanna are not talking about business.

“My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” he joked.

“We always give it to each other. Let’s not talk about work ”.

Lizzo played “About Damn Time or Don’t Waste My Time” on “Watch What Happens Live”. See what happens live with and

Lizzo also said that the “Umbrella” singer, 34, was the most “salacious” celebrity to squeeze into her DMs.

“I think that’s just how it speaks,” he said.

As for her thoughts on former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards who joined OnlyFans, Lizzo joked: “I don’t know who she is.”

Kardashian and Barker are no strangers to packing their bags on the PDA.Getty Images

The “Good as Hell” singer recently made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend, Myke Wright.

She and the stand-up comedian attended the “For Your Consideration” red carpet event for her new Amazon Prime Video reality series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

The low-key couple, who also made their love official on Instagram that night, were first tied up when they were photographed together on Valentine’s Day.

Lizzo released her fourth album, “Special”, last week. Getty Images

Cohen, 54, had previously asked Lizzo about her man on her SiriusXM program, “Andy Cohen Live.”

“You were photographed in Los Angeles in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you still together? ” she asked in April.

Lizzo burst into laughter before replying, “Yes, whatever, yes.”

