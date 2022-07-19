Lending your Netflix account and password will be expensive

lend your netflix password will no longer be an option, unless you pay an extra fee.

The streaming platform announced new measures for customers in five Latin American countries, where it will begin add charges to subscriptions for each additional household from where the original account is used.

“We love that our members enjoy Netflix movies and series so much that they want to share them with other people,” Netflix said, however, noting that “the widespread practice of sharing accounts between different households affects our long-term ability to invest in our service and improve it”.

The new measure will be applied in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement published by Netflix, from August 2022, the accounts will have an alternative function that allows “Add a house”. To use your Netflix account on additional homes, you will need to pay $219 per month per additional home.

“Basic plan members can add an extra house; those of the Standard plan, up to two extra houses, and those of the Premium plan, up to three extra houses”.

The platform assures that it has contemplated that sometimes users use their accounts during their vacations, so you will be able to access the account out of your house in a tablet, a laptop or a mobile device.