LDA towards a duet after Amici? / “I sing in English” “My crush? Ariana Grande!”

He thrilled the viewers of Canale 5 with the course of study undertaken in the song ad Friends 21 of Maria De Filippiwhere among other achievements he reached the record for gold and platinum achieved in biblical times in the history of Friends with What does evil, and now Luca D’Alessio aka LDA returns to tell itself in an unpublished interview. The occasion is an intervention granted to Dimmi di te, web format conducted by the singing teacher to Amici, Lorella Cuccarini, where among other statements the son of Gigi D’Alessio makes it known that he has grown in recent months also for the criticism received for the talentin particular those received from the hostile teacher Anna Pettinelli, who called him “a Gigi 3.0” as a “draft of Gigi D’Alessio” and “banalotto” for the lyrics of his songs.

The RDS voice also criticized the 19-year-old for not being used to singing in English, a criticism that, unlike the others received by her, LDA considers constructive and non-destructive. “I started singing in English at home”, she makes known the pop phenomenon of the moment.

At the recent live-show held at the Praja in Gallipoli he decided to change the lineup, refusing to sing Sai and then repeat the performance of the summer single Bandana, a choice that caused a lot of discussion and that the person concerned now motivates: “I saw , in the disco, the kids have fun and I didn’t want to weigh down the vibes… ”. In short, it was a thoughtful and well-thought-out choice for the fans who flocked to the event.

In the meantime, in addition to being in love with music, the son of art declares himself interested in a person who could turn out to be his new love, after the disappointment of the shipwrecked lovestory with the ex Emanuela Pennino: “Today? In love is a big word, so interested yes… “.

With the English, which Pettinelli considers a weak point of LDA, an important musical turning point could come for him, perhaps an international duet with an artist he likes, and his celebrity-crush it is no coincidence that she is American: “Ariana Grande, beautiful and very good, wonderful and magnificent, I could fall in love with her…”.

