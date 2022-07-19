La Nación / Four curious facts about ‘Elvis’, the biopic, the film about the king of rock

The biopic of the king of rock and roll, Elvis, created by Baz Luhrmann, covers all the years of the singer’s fleeting life, from his beginnings in the music industry, his success and until his last days.

For this reason, we will know details about the film, the recording, the actors and the director, who by the way, has great titles such as The Great Gatsby, released in 2013, and the musical Moulin Rouge from 2001.

– Austin Butler, before being cast in the lead, spent five months developing the character to become the strongest candidate for the role, and even periodically rehearsed with director Luhrmann.

– Butler worked with movement coach Polly Bennett (The Crown, No Time to Die) to get the singer’s moves just right.

– The actor used more than 90 different costumes to portray the icon during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

– Movie icon Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis, the manager who introduced Presley to the world of the music industry and had to change his physiognomy almost completely.

– The transformation took him between three and five hours a day, and he worked on his changes with the hair, makeup and prosthetics teams.

-One of the central locations is Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee. To achieve the necessary accuracy, the production team took 12 weeks to build the set, and to maintain authenticity, it was built on a slope, like the actual location at the time.

-More than 300 vehicles were purchased for the film, taking into account that Elvis was a fan of motorcycles and cars.

– Before Austin Butler was chosen to play the king of rock and roll, other actors of considerable caliber and reputation were considered for the same role.

Among them Miles Teller, they will recognize him from movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash;

– Ansel Elgort, from the musical Love Without Barriers, and Harry Styles himself. The former One Direction would have been the natural choice, but the director thought he was “too iconic” to portray another of his stature. With information from Infobae, by María Eugenia Capelo.