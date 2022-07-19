Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, and granddaughter North, 9, give the star’s $ 183,000 black Range Rover Vogue a wash

Ads

KOURTNEY Kardashian put his daughter Penelope, 10, and granddaughter North, nine, to work while the couple washed their Range Rover Vogue.

In a video posted on TikTok by the reality star, Penelope and North can be seen happily dancing to the beat of Ellie Goulding’s hit song Lights.

Owning a Range Rover appears to be a Kardashian requirement.

Kourtney’s Black Range Rover Vogue Contains:

22 ”alloy wheels.

Touch sensitive window controls

An 18-speaker Meridian sound system that drowns the occupants in crystal clear sound

Penelope and North took the old-school approach of washing Kourtney’s Range Rover by grabbing buckets, a hose, soap, and microfiber towels on a sunny afternoon.

While cleaning products are appropriate, Kourtney will benefit from having her Range Rover cleaned outside of sunny weather or after a long, hot ride.

Washing the car in direct sunlight can cause cleaning agents to adhere to the outside of the vehicle.

Some of these stickers can be extremely difficult to remove.

Play it safe and wash your car:

In the evening

At night

Protected from direct sunlight

To Penelope and North, they thoroughly washed Kourtney’s Range Rover in their TikTok.

Edwin Thomas, CEO of Secure Tools, said: “Properly cleaning the alloys and underside of the car is critical to keeping the engine rust-free and looking new.

“For this you will need a pressure washer with an adjustable nozzle and a bucket and a sponge that are only used for washing the wheels. The brakes produce metal dust and the alloys attract stones and sand, so the sponge you use for the wheels shouldn’t come close to the rest of your car, ”reports Express.

