Kourtney Kardashian shocks fans with the staggering price of her “base” mugs paired with Travis Barker in a $ 9 million mansion

KOURTNEY Kardashian shocked fans with her and her husband’s low price, matching coffee mugs by Travis Barker.

Poosh’s founder is known for showing off her luxury items on social media.

However, her recent post raised eyebrows as she shared a snap of her cheap glasses on her Instagram Stories.

The photo captured a black mug with the words “Groom” next to a pink mug with the name “Bride” sitting on the bed.

The mugs apparently belonged to Kourtney and Travis, who got married for the third time in Portofino, Italy, just two months earlier.

Eagle-eyed fans dug into where the newlyweds bought the mugs and shared their findings in an online thread.

The original poster shared the snapshot and caption: “I never thought I’d see a Kardashian with Rae Dunn pottery,” calling the designer of the ceramic mugs.

The products can be purchased online for around $ 20 per set.

Others were also shocked by Kourtney’s “basic” kitchen items as opposed to the expensive items she usually posts.

“Idk is a bit cute and stupid… He is a bit recognizable,” commented one user.

“I wouldn’t imagine Kourt doing this mug kitsch, I imagine something black, Disney or branded for her and Trav,” said another.

“I’m surprised Kourtney even bought that cheap toxic stuff made in China. FYI: Some rae dunn pottery has been found to have high levels of lead and arsenic. In fact, many ceramic objects contain lead, ”slammed a third.

“It’s Central America and Kourtney stands above it all,” added a fourth.

The bride and groom are clearly still in the honeymoon phase after their Italian wedding weekend.

PANCIONE?

Now that Kourtney and Travis are settling into married life, the rumors have increased that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old fueled speculation after Travis posted a video of his wife sporting a long-sleeved black T-shirt and shorts during a day at the pool.

In the clip, the two held hands as they jumped into the pool at their $ 9 million Calabasas home.

A group of friends in the water laughed at the two as they got up to get some air.

Travis jumped into the water wearing his signature reverse black hat with matching black sunglasses.

A fan on Instagram noticed Kourtney’s dress and said, “Since Kourtney hasn’t been wearing a bikini. She is now wearing a black gothic swimsuit with long sleeves … “

Despite the questionable pool attire, another fan noticed Kourtney land on her stomach while using the slide, saying, “Well, she’s not pregnant.”

COVERING

The TV star’s wardrobe has raised some eyebrows lately, indicating signs that she may be pregnant.

On Thursday, Kourtney had lunch with Travis and his 7-year-old son Reign.

Kourtney wore baggy sweatpants, a graphic baseball t-shirt, and flip flops for the casual outing.

Travis sported a black hoodie and appeared to be in full stepdad mode as he lovingly ruffled Reign’s hair.

However, neither Kourtney nor Blink-182’s husband have made any announcements to indicate that a baby is on the way.

Despite the pregnancy rumors, Kourtney doesn’t always cover her belly.

In other social media posts, she showed off her bare stomach by wearing a cropped top and mini skirt for a new shot with Penelope.

Recently, Kourtney posed in a sheer bra that showed off her underboob.

She showed part of her flat stomach, which was visible in the shot, among the rumors about the baby.

‘TO MANUFACTURE’

Viewers of the family’s Hulu series recently learned of the difficulties Kourtney and Travis faced in their attempts to conceive.

The KUWTK alum ate quail eggs every day “to make babies” and confessed to inserting rose petals into her vagina.

In a confessional, she talked about her recent IVF treatment and about Travis.

“It wasn’t the most extraordinary experience,” he sadly revealed.

Kourtney is already a mother of three with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Kingdom, seven.

Travis is also the father of two teenagers with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

