Kourtney Kardashian hides sister Khloe’s former traitor Tristan after news of their second child together

KOURTNEY Kardashian has cast a shadow over his sister Khloe’s traitorous little dad, Tristan Thompson.

He arrives as Khloe prepares to welcome her second child with him.

After news that Good American founder, 38, and her former NBA star will soon be the parents of a boy, Kourtney, 43, has stopped following Tristan, 31, on Instagram.

Fans on social media have noticed the crafty move of Kourtney, who recently married Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney wasn’t already a fan of Tristan after he cheated on Khloe and had a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31.

As Kardashian fanatics found out last week, Khloe and Tristan had already conceived their second child when she discovered the love child scandal.

The former couple conceived their upcoming baby, which is carried by a surrogate, in November.

Tristan’s scandal with Maralee came to light the following month and everyone in the Kardashian family learned what had happened.

In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney accused Tristan of “endless betrayal”.

Khloe, who already shares four-year-old daughter Stormi with him, is left sobbing on the phone with her sister Kim.

Kourtney isn’t alone in snubbing Tristan on social media.

None of the other Kardashian women currently follow him on Instagram, not even Khloe.

Kourtney was also missing when Tristan, Khloe, and Stormi reunited with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner for Father’s Day lunch in June.

IT IS AGAIN!

Though he should be welcoming his second child with Khloe any day, it seems Tristan is far from ready to settle down.

The Chicago Bulls player was spotted this week relaxing in Greece with another mystery woman.

He seemed to be holding hands with the lady as they took a stroll around Mykonos.

