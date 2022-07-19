Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, spouses united by style (grunge)

Since making their official debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become, in fact, one of the inseparable duo of showbiz. And, on that occasion, they had already shown the world their approach to the couple look: grunge, both with an urban chic touch. Kourtney appeared in a black leather mini dress designed by Olivier Theyskens, while the Blink-182 drummer sported a total black suit with pointed studs on the shoulders and knees. An allure that the two have not set aside even for their recent – and sudden – wedding.

After nine months together and a romantic marriage proposal on the beach in Montecito, California, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have decided to say the big yes immediately after the evening of the 2022 Grammy Awards, in the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The ceremony would take place around 2am, officiated by none other than an Elvis Presley impersonator. The newlyweds wore some black leather biker jackets by Saint Laurent, also combining a pair of sunglasses, also strictly black. Faithful to each other, but also to their style, we celebrate the couple with theirs best look togetherin the gallery below.

