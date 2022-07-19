Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married hours after Grammy red carpet

TMZ says that immediately after the Grammy ceremony, the couple celebrated their long-awaited and announced wedding with the romantic marriage proposal last October on a Montecito beach.

A few hours from the Grammy Awards red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they married. A private ceremony celebrated at 1:30 in the morning, as reported by the American site TMZ, which took place in Las Vegas with photographers and security personnel following them. On the other hand, the couple had long ago made it publicly clear their intention to formalize their love and the singer had made the marriage proposal to the American reality star last October, in the romantic setting of a Montecito beach.

Travis Barker’s marriage proposal

That the wedding was imminent was understood by the very romantic marriage proposal with which Travis Barker he had surprised his beloved. Relying on a well-known floral designer, she had set up a Montecito beach with 6000 red roses and candles arranged in the shape of a heart. An installation that cost, according to People, over 50,000 dollars, which had convinced Kim Kardashian’s sister to say the fateful yes of her. Shortly after, the star showed on social media an inexpensive engagement ring given to her by Barker for the occasion. The couple had spent the evening celebrating with their respective families.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Instagram @kourtneykardash.

The love of Kourtney Kardashian and Trevis Barker

The couple recently made public their desire to become parents soon. For Kourtney Kardashian42 years old, it would be the fourth child after Mason, Penelope and Reign, the children from the relationship with Scott Disick, whom she never married, who are now respectively 12, 9 and 7 years old. For Trevis Barker instead, 46 years old, it would be the first child after two marriages behind: the flash wedding with Melissa Kennedy and those with Shanna Moakler. The marriage with Kardashian instead comes after about a year of relationship and several years of friendship behind him.