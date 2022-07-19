Kim Kardashian is controversial over claims about her diet

Kim Kardashian is again at the center of controversy. Making public her sudden weight loss sparked the ire of some users – famous and not – on Instagram and Twitter, who accused her of sending a wrong message to the young people who follow her. The Instagram star justified herself, appealing to her personal trainer and explaining how everything happened in a healthy and healthy way.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian and her secret, what would she be willing to do to keep from getting old?

On the occasion of the Met Galathe star said he lost seven kilos in just three weeks to enter the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to wish Happy birthday to President Kennedy. Kim said she took that “role” seriously, as she herself called it, and thought of her as a movie star who has to change the weight for a character to play in a movie. These statements, however, seem to take enormous steps backwards to all the messages of body positive that the star has always spread also through her underwear collection Skims.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian, it wasn’t she who damaged Marilyn’s dress

In a series of Ig Stories later canceled, the actress of Riverdale Lily Reinhart, accused you of sending a totally wrong message to the millions of boys and girls who follow her and listen to her every word. “Walking on a red carpet and having an interview in which you say how hungry you are because you haven’t eaten carbohydrates in a month, all to slip a few seconds into a suit of the ca ***? ” comments the actress, who asks to stop sending messages of this type and use its position for fairer messagescalling this “stupid and harmful”.

READ ALSO> Met Gala, Kim Kardashian and the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress: here’s how many kilos she had to lose

Kim Kardashian diet: in the crosshairs of the web for her statements

The protagonist of Walking with the Kardashians, he tried to justify himself and defend himself from the accusations made by the web. She said she was simply following a healthier diet which gave her more energy, but Twitter users don’t fall for it. Some comment on how scary it is that the first word that comes up if you search for Kim Kardashian is “Slimming diet”, almost as if it were something normal and healthy. In America alone, about 10 million women suffer from eating disorders, and surely this wrong promotion of diets does not help those who are more fragile than others on this issue.