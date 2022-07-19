Kim Kardashian is accused of “copying” sibling brands Good American and Kylie Swim with the new Metallic Skims range

Is it true that Kim Kardashian copied two brands created by her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner?

A YouTuber has posted a video testing out some of the items from Kim’s new swimwear line… and has a lot to say about her purchases.

Fashion expert Hope Scope posted a video with her honest review of Skims Metallic, created by Kim.

She says, “One of the dresses I ordered is a terrifying reminiscence of Kylie Swim’s catastrophe … so we’ll see.”

The swimsuit that reminds her of a Kylie Swim is the Metallic Swim Cut 0ut Monokini in gold.

It costs $ 108 on the Skims website.

The Kylie Swim version of the swimsuit comes in a sunset color scheme and costs $ 80 when available.

Hope says, “This color is cute! The sides don’t cover me as much as I thought.

“It has a pretty high cut on the side with medium coverage on the back. Actually I like it enough “.

A thread on Reddit was created by shoppers who also noticed similarities between Kim’s and Kylie Swim’s Metallica swimwear line.

The editors also note some similarities to Khloe’s Good American.

The Always Fits Monokini costs $ 99 on the official Good American website.

There is no denying that the styles and cuts in these swimwear are all strikingly reminiscent of each other.

One person wrote: “Yes, I have a swimsuit very similar to that of Good American but in black”.

“It looks like it’s half Good American and half Kylie Swim,” wrote another person.

A third person said: “It’s fast fashion, everything is a copy of a copy and there are 100 releases a year”.

“I don’t understand why Khloe promotes Skims’ sh-out when she has her own competition line. Are you slow? ” another person asked.

However, not everyone is convinced that Kim is purposely copying the brands created by her sisters.

One person reasoned: “It’s a rather unoriginal style of swimsuit. I wouldn’t say nobody is copying anyone except I guess who created the whole cut out style in the first place ”.

“I mean you can’t really be that different in swimwear, but even considering they’re literally sisters, I’m sure they bounce ideas and draw inspiration from each other,” someone else interjected.