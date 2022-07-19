Kendall Jenner fabulous in Dries Van Noten steals the show (again) at a wedding (not hers)

Kendall Jenner in Dries Van Noten is again the best dressed guest

Kendall Jenner is unmatched when it comes to wedding guest outfits. She and she gave further proof of this with a series of Instagram stories posted from Hawaii with which she informed her fans of her about the outfit worn on the occasion of unspecified wedding celebrations. What do those images tell us? That Kendall Jenner managed, once again, to overshadow all the other guests. And maybe not just those.

The forest green long dress

The pièce de résistance of the outfit that the 26-year-old supermodel built in collaboration with her stylist, Dani Michelle, consisted of a fabulous forest green long dress by Dries Van Noten, characterized by the column silhouette and the juxtaposition of different types of embossing , a detail, the latter, which gave it an intensely material quality. Kendall completed the look with a touch of minimalist luxury, a small black Kelly from Hermès.

Kendall Jenner in her Dries Van Noten long dress.Instagram / @KendallJenner

That black Mônot dress …

This isn’t the first time Kendall Jenner has stolen the show as a wedding guest. Last November, during the after-party held after her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami Beach, the model wore a tight black dress from New York brand Mônot that featured an uninterrupted succession of generous cut-outs from throat to throat. ‘belly button. Needless to say, everyone wondered what the bride thought about it, but Kendall later clarified that she had previously asked for her permission. Sure, Kendall Jenner in Dries Van Noten seems incomparably more sober than hers in Mônot, but the dress is still spectacular, and it appears even more so on a queen of the catwalks, who she knows how to enhance it.

Never invite a fashion icon

The bon ton of marriage requires not to overshadow the bride, but ignoring this prescription seems to have become the favorite sport of celebs in recent times. Think of the recent “space wedding” look sported by Dua Lipa or the glittery dress with a veriginal side slit that Paris Hilton wore at the wedding of her friend Britney Spears. And on the other hand, when you decide to invite a supermodel and fashion icon like Kendall Jenner to your wedding, well, it means that she loves to live dangerously.

On Vogue.it you can also read:

This article was originally published on American Vogue.