Keanu Reeves Volunteers To Be Batman When They Need An ‘Older’ Dark Knight – Movie News

The protagonist of ‘Matrix’ voices Batman in the animated film ‘DC League of Superpets’, but would like to relieve Robert Pattinson in the role of flesh and blood.

Niko Tavernise – Metropolitan Film Export

Robert Pattinson has conquered fans of the DC universe with his role in batman. Although “Batinson” is expected to be around for a long time, another beloved actor has volunteered to replace him when he leaves the role. We speak, nothing more and nothing less, than Keanu Reeves himself. Yes, as you read, the protagonist of Matrix has confessed that “It has always been his dream”.

In an interview for ExtraTVReeves has also praising Pattinson’s work as the acclaimed character. A fact that makes it difficult for the beloved actor’s dream to come true. Of course, he offers to play an older Batman and puts on the bat-suit when necessary.

It’s always been my dream, but Robert Pattinson is doing great, so maybe later. Maybe when they need an older Batman.

REEVES VOICES BATMAN





We will have to wait to see if Reeves will be the next Batman, but for now we have an appetizer. The next July 29 hits movie theaters DC League of Super Pets in which the beloved actor gives voice to the beloved character in the original version.

The DC animated film tells the daily life of the pets of some of the best-known superheroes in the universe. While Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman are gone, their faithful furry friends are dedicated to fighting crime. These pets are not like all the others, they also have powers and are willing to use them to fight evil.

