Keanu Reeves dreams of being Batman and we tell you why he could achieve it

What factors could make it possible for Keanu Reeves to bring Batman to life on film?

Until now, films about the Bat Man have portrayed the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger mostly as a middle-aged man in his forties, and it was until the arrival of Robert Pattinson that he is seen as a thirty-something, so the possibility of exploring what life would be like Bruce Wayne/Batman in old age it would leave a wide field for screenwriters to let their imagination run wild in order to attract fans of all ages to movie theaters.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is the youngest on film

In this sense, and considering the existence of a Batman older, it has been reported that Michael Keatonwho embodied the Dark Knight in movies directed by Tim Burtonwill once again become the hero of Gotham City to appear in the movies of batgirl Y Flashwhich will allow us to see for the first time in titles of live action still BruceWayne older than 60 in that particular universe.

Michael Keaton will reprise the character of Batman in two films

And finally, the fact that the same Keanu Reeves has made public that he has always dreamed of performing the role of Batman and that the subject has become an international conversation is one of those media phenomena that film studios have in mind when they are making decisions about the projects they will commit resources to in the future. An example is filtering the advance of dead poolthe film starring Ryan Reynolds that was about to be canceled but before the response of the fans it became a box office success and had a sequel.