Keanu Reeves confessed that he wants to play Batman

At the beginning of this month of July, it was two decades since the theatrical release of one of the most important superhero sagas in history, it was when the last film that started Batman Begins was released: “The Dark Knight: The Dark Knight”. legend reborn”, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale.

This is important to mention, because just like Thor’s recent antagonist (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Tunder, who said he would be willing to return to his outstanding character only if Christopher Nolan returned as screenwriter, Keanu Reeves raised his hand to bring the protector of Gotham City to life.

And it is that without a doubt the character of the Dark Knight is one that has transcended in the seventh art thanks to the variety of stars that have embodied him such as Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Ben Affleck, who have been the face of Batman in his leap from comics to the big screen; In the most recent adaptation, Robert Pattinson brought the dark knight to life in The Batman.

Reeves may have played the character in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 Batman Forever.

However, both he and Ethan Hawke declined and it fell into the hands of Val Kilmer at a time when Warner Bros was looking for a new actor to play the iconic Bruce Wayne. This decision has taken its toll despite the fact that a little over 2 decades have passed for the protagonist of the Matrix and John Wick sagas.

In this context, the renowned interpreter acknowledged that one of his “great dreams” for the future is to become Batman in a more mature version of the character, as he commented in a recent interview for Extra on his YouTube channel during the red carpet of Super Pets, tape that will bring together the pets of DC’s most important heroes.

“It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” Keanu Reeves said.

Currently, Warner Bros. has tried to get the most out of its franchise hero, from podcasts to new versions of the Dark Knight for its Latino users, such as the one recently released by HBO Max and DC Comics, which will have its development in Mexico.

Another of the projects at the door that WB has in which Batman would serve as the protagonist will be the prequel to The Flash where it is possible to see the version of the Knight of the night of Ben Affleck, as well as the triumphant return of the hero of Gotham City who embodied Michael Keaton in 1989 with Tim Burton.

Meanwhile, DC and Warner Bros are already preparing the future of The Batman franchise in theaters again embodied by Robert Pattison and although a tentative date is not planned for the Matt Reeves prequel, he himself has already given details of what awaits him. to the Dark Knight universe.

“What we’re really trying to do is launch this universe. If the world accepts this, we have many ideas that we want to do. Of course, we are talking about many things, but we are about to release this movie and it all comes down to how people receive it, ”he said in March prior to the premiere of The Batman for various media outlets.

With information from Infobae