Keanu Reeves and Formula 1 project / Interview with director Adrián Zurita / Blazer EV 2024

PODCAST CARS AND MORE 19 JUL 22

In this broadcast of cars and more we talk about project that actor Keanu Reeves works with Formula 1, and it is a documentary about the queen category of motorsports worldwide, and will premiere at disney platform for fall 2023.

After, We talked with the director Adrián Zuritareturns to the big screen, after having written the successful comedy “We the noble”. come back with “A Family Portrait” and deals with a story of love, family and how to reconnect. The premiere of this Mexican production will hit theaters on July 21 at the national level.

Then we talk about electric model Blazer EV 2024will be manufactured in a plant of General Motors in Mexicowill go on sale in the summer of next year, it is a five-passenger SUV.

Did you miss Cars and more live? We leave you the podcast.