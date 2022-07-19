Kate Winslet reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years

It’s been more than 24 years since Titanic was filmed, but Kate Winslet was as moved as if it had been 1,000. She and Leonardo DiCaprio they met again after three years due to the pandemic and other difficulties. Winslet confessed in an interview to the London newspaper The Guardian that his meeting was heartbreaking. “couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life!” Said the 46-year-old actress.

Both are based in different cities. Winslet in London and DiCaprio in New York. But the pandemic made it difficult for them to see each other again. “We haven’t had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up,” Winslet said. “We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other due to the pandemic. he is my great friend. We are united for life, ”said the actress.

During the filming of the Titanic, the actors confessed that it was very hard work, but that their sacrifice was worth it. Kate Winslet was 21 years old and Leonardo DiCaprio was 22 at the time of filming the movie. After the success of Titanic, both movie stars coincided in the work Revolutionary Road, where they played a married couple struggling with their relationship. Kate has made it clear that, despite the chemistry that is shown on the screen, there was never any attraction between the two, but a beautiful friendship.