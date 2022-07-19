Justin Bieber, the “Justice” tour restarts from Lucca on July 31st

Justin Bieber’s «Justice» tour resumes from Lucca, interrupted in June after the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome which partially paralyzed his face and prevented him from singing. The singer will resume the tour on Sunday 31 July from Lucca under the stands of the city walls, in the area “inaugurated” in 2017 by the Rolling Stones and then trodden by Roger Waters, Elton John and Ennio Morricone, and will continue in August with five stops in Europe before heading to South America in September. Justin Bieber’s summer concerts anticipate his highly anticipated World Tour, which also includes two concerts in Italy at the Unipol Arena in Bologna in January 2023 which have already sold out. The Justice album reached nearly 9 billion streams worldwide, in the wake of international hits such as “Anyone”, “Lonely” and “Holy” which had reached 2 billion streams even before the album was released. Justin Bieber has sold more than 70 million albums and last year broke Elvis Presley’s record as the youngest solo artist to reach # 1 on the Billboard chart with 8 albums. In August, he also broke the record for monthly listeners on Spotify to surpass 83 million.