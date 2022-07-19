Justin Bieber is better, the world tour restarts from the concert in Lucca on July 31st

Music

Concerts and festivals in July 2022

The rich summer festival of musical shows continues between the latest indoor dates in the sports halls and the numerous open-air shows at the festivals. Here are the best concerts scheduled for July 2022 in Italy

With the arrival of July, summer finally comes to life and with it too rich concert season and Italian festivals in the most beautiful and evocative open-air locations of the Peninsula. And if it is the event that is the host Rock in Rome – which brings back to the capital all the best of rock music and more – e Milan Summer Festivalhere there will be surprises not even in Gardone Riviera (Tener A Mente), Lucca (Lucca Summer Festival), Collegno (Flowers Festival), Bari (Lucus Festival), Eolie (Eolie Music Fest) and many others

Don’t miss the full calendar of live appointments with Achille Lauro. The Roman singer and performer promises unforgettable concerts in a whole new line-up, accompanied by the sound of the Electric Orchestra. From 3 to 23 July he will play in 12 shows throughout Italy. There is no shortage of stops in Nichelino, Milan, Bologna, Rome, Taormina, Naples, Florence