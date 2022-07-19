Justin Bieber is better, the tour restarts from Italy: stop in Lucca

Just a month ago, with a video posted on his Instagram profile, Justin Bieber had announced that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, linked to a virus that – wrote Bieber – “attacked the nerve in my ear and facial ones causing paralysis of the face”. Tour suspended and therefore skipped the promotion of his recent album, Justice. Now a good news: the conditions of the singer have improved and the concert series will restart. The joy will also be double for the Italian fans: Bieber will resume from the Peninsula, from Lucca to be precise, to sing live. On July 31 he will in fact be a guest of the Summer Festival of the Tuscan city and will then continue in August with five stops in Europe, before heading to South America in September.

Justin Bieber on Ig: "I have facial paralysis, I can't sing" June 10, 2022





Bieber will then move to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before returning to Europe again in March. On the other hand, no updates have been given on the North American dates canceled in June: the concerts in Washington, Toronto and New York City will presumably be scheduled in late spring 2023.

The pop star had shown in early June how the virus had blocked the facial muscles of half his face: “As you can see my eye does not close, I can not smile from this side”, explained the singer in the video posted on social media speaking to his 240 million followers. Bieber then admitted that it would take some time to recover: “We don’t know how long”, he specified, assuring that he would use the break to “rest, relax and return to 100%”.

For the Justice World Tour it had been the umpteenth setback: the 75 scheduled stages should have started in March 2020, but had been postponed for almost two years due to the pandemic. Last February Justin tested positive at Covid and was forced to postpone a date in Las Vegas, the second stop of the tour whose final show was initially scheduled for 2023 in Krakow.