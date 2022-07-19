Justin Bieber designs the new Vespa

The Vespa strikes again. And she continues to conquer Hollywoodas has happened since the times of Roman holidays. The last star to be bewitched by this made in Italy icon who turned 75 is Justin Bieber.

The pop star has created a unique and personalized design for an iconic model, to say the least, Justin Bieber x Vespafor a limited and exclusive edition (which also includes total white accessories: bag, gloves and helmet), which can be pre-ordered starting from April 20.

«The first time I rode a Vespa – explained the singer – was somewhere in Europe, probably in London or Paris. I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun ».

The model is monochromatic and modern, a hymn to the contemporary that focuses on white in all the details of the Vespa Sprintfrom the flames drawn on the body to the dynamism of the shapes, to give a Justin spin.

“I love Vespa – commented the star – and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things ».

This collaboration adds to the illustrious partnerships signed by Piaggiowhich include the one with Dior and the recent one with LEGO, which created the first set dedicated to the iconic Vespa 125 model.