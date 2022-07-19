Justin Bieber concert tickets at the Lucca Summer Festival 2022

Justin Bieber in concert in Italy – the Canadian artist will take the stage of the Lucca Summer Festival 2022 the next July 31, 2022 for an unmissable summer concert. Here you are tickets, prices and buses concerts Justin Bieber.

After the success of the two dates announced at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, scheduled for 27 and 28 January 2023, Justin Bieber has announced a third concert in Italy, to be held in the city of Lucca next to its beautiful walls, on the occasion of the summer festival at the Lucca Summer Festival 2022.

Justin Bieber in Italy

July 31, 2022

@ Lucca, Lucca Summer Festival

Justin Bieber concert tickets in Lucca

To buy tickets for the Justin Bieber concert, all you have to do is click on the Ticketone website

Ticket prices

Standing parterre: € 79.24

Pit Area: 95.08 euros

Numbered Side Grandstand: 121.90 euros

Justin Bieber concert bus

Bus events organizes coaches to reach the venues for Justin Bieber's concerts. Departures are scheduled from all over Italy.

Why travel by bus?

NO STRESS for travel arrangements : your only thought will be to buy your seat on the bus and reach the meeting place. You have fun, Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest!

: your only thought will be to buy your seat on the bus and reach the meeting place. You have fun, Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest! IT IS CHEAP because you won’t have to spend money on gas, parking, highway and hotels

because you won’t have to spend money on gas, parking, highway and hotels TRAVEL WITH FANS because the buses are reserved only for those going to the concert

BUS CONCERTS JUSTIN BIEBER

