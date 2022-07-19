Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: story of the most talked about couple

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, a love story in the spotlight but born in the shadow of Selena Gomez

A ring on your finger, a promise and a commitment that can last a lifetime. This is the common goal of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the very young married couple (he was born in ’94, she was ’96), the most clicked and chatted married couple on social media, born, raised and immortalized in the exciting and suffocating world of show business. It is in this reality – glittering but capable of destroying you – that Justin and Hailey have decided to live and (try to) defend their love, under the eyes of hundreds of millions of followers who love them and follow them voraciously, and of just as many people. who, on the other hand, have anything but sympathy for them.

Justin and Hailey Bieber – for the media, i Biebers – in about two months they will celebrate four years of marriage. Their story – the daughter of a destiny that made them meet practically as children and that then approached and distanced them several times – starts from afar and wants to arrive far away.

From his own bedroom and amateur videos on Youtube, to over 200 million copies sold all over the world including albums (six in all) and singles. Justin Bieber he literally trained on social networks, taking advantage of his passion for music and singing and his innate, innocent, beauty. The little Justin, with the frangione and a sweet voice that sings love, can only make a plethora of fans fall in love all over the planet. After his debut album (My World 2.0, 2010) that Canadian boy begins to grow, the tone of his voice, as well as his face, becomes more mature. And his worldwide success is also growing, which moves hand in hand with the increase in expectations, of exhausting tours, of public releases, of the incessant requests to satisfy an army of supporters who have hoisted him as an absolute teen idol, as well as sex symbols. A vortex that engulfed Justin, leading him – especially in the early years of his already over ten-year career – to wrong and violent behaviors, to behaviors that are anything but exemplary and above all to the abuse of alcohol and drugs (such as the frequent consumption of marijuana, pills of MDMA and hallucinogenic mushrooms), the wrong weapon to counter anxiety and depression, two monsters that have often visited over the years. All reverses of the coin that made him enter the unwelcome eye of the cyclone but that did not stop his continued rise (in 2021 he became the most listened to artist on Spotify).

… And Hailey

The path of Hailey Baldwin, younger daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and grandson of the famous Alec. In her family there was no shortage of musical artists (she is the granddaughter of singer Chynna Phillips, while her grandfather is the well-known Brazilian pianist Eumir Deodato) and Hailey (like the comet) already as a child she understood that she wanted to enter the world of entertainment. Having abandoned the dream of becoming a professional dancer due to a fractured foot, she decides to break through with fashion, soon becoming – between fashion shows and covers – the model-face of Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace. Once married to Justin (who also launched the skateboarding-inspired Drew House clothing line among her businesses), Hailey Baldwin changed her name to Hailey Bieber on social media and applied for a licensing brand to use. the name Hailey Bieber for commercial purposes. Their way of dressing – an expression of their being – is perpetually (and inevitably) under the magnifying glass every time they go out in public.

The first meeting

However, the Bieber love story starts from afar, thanks to the friendship between their respective parents: Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mother, was often in contact with Hailey’s father, Stephen. It is thanks to this old bond that the two met – needless to say, in a moment immortalized by a camera – in 2009, with dad Baldwin who in a backstage introduces little Bieber to his shy daughter, in that particular moment. embarrassed to find a musical prodigy with a bewitching smile. The two still did not know that one day they would decide to spend the rest of their lives together. It was destiny.

Push and pull with Selena Gomez’s shadow

Friends thanks to families, once they introduce themselves, Justin and Hailey stay in touch until December 2015, when something between the two finally happens. They spend a holiday together in St. Barth and in January 2016 the pop star shares a shot on social media where she kisses Hailey with transport. It seems like the beginning of a great love story, but the time is not yet ripe. In fact, between the two of them hovers the shadow of another celebrity, the singer-actress Selena Gomez, the girl who kidnapped Bieber’s heart in December 2010 and that he – after continuous pulling and quitting – just doesn’t seem to be able to forget and to which, over the years, he will dedicate several songs that have become hits (from Sorry a Mark my words, by What do you mean? to Friends). Thus, between 2016 and 2018, the future spouses no longer date, with him starting to make a steady couple with Sophia Richie. It is November 2017 that the passion with Gomez returns: their kiss returns to make the numerous team Jelena dream, who have always cheered for their love. The story, however, will jam again in 2018, when Hailey returns to Justin’s life (several rumors claim that he cheated on Gomez with the model). The definitive ending was given by Selena with the song Lose You To Love Me (“the chapter is closed and it’s goodbye time for us“).

Love and marriages

With the tombstone placed on the relationship with Gomez, Bieber is finally ready to welcome Hailey with all his heart. In June 2018 she (who at the beginning of the year had had a small flirtation with the pop star Shawn Mendes, with whom she had presented herself at the Met Gala 2018) had found him in Miami, on the occasion of the conference of Rich Wilkerson Jr., the pastor of the Vous Church, which celebrated the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Overwhelmed by love, just a few days later – exactly on July 7 – Justin gives her a diamond ring (between 6 and 10 carats, bought in the Solow & Co jewelry store) asking her to marry him while they were traveling to the Bahamas (on Instagram the singer has shared his emotion: “Listen Hailey, I’m really in love with everything with you! So I plan to spend my life getting to know every single part of you, loving you with patience and kindness“.

On September 13, 2018, in great secrecy, Justin and Hailey got married civilly in New York, making the marriage official only some time later, on November 23. Both practicing evangelical Christians (they attended the same church, Hillsong Church), the two famous lovers decided to get married a second time, just over a year later. It is in fact September 30, 2019 when they say “Yes” again at sunset in the luxury Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, this time in front of friends and family. The bride wears a lace creation by Virgil Abloh for Off-White, characterized by a mermaid silhouette, a bateau neckline and a very long veil. “); he is instead in an elegant black tuxedo. Both will wear the “twin” jackets customized with italic embroidery, “Husband” for Justin and “Wife” for Hailey.

The commitment

The one started by the Biebers is a long path fraught with difficulties. In November 2018, shortly after the civil wedding, the singer on social media declares: “Relationships are difficult and love isn’t always easy, but thank you Jesus for showing me how!“. It is not easy to resist the bulky and prying eyes of those who love you and those who hate you. Between the two Haileys is more reflective, while Justin is more emotional, unstable. For this husband and wife have decided to soon undertake couples therapy that can help them to advance their relationship. On the occasion of the wedding-encore, it is she who reaffirms her will in an interview: “you have to want to fight, commit to building something. We learn to grow together and support each other“, While he, one year later (in 2020, a year that began with Justin announcing to the whole world that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease), on Instagram again famous his choice:”My dream is to grow old with you“.