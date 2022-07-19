Juan Soto defeated Julio Rodríguez in the Dominican final

2 Related

LOS ANGELES – Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals defeated Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in a Dominican final at the Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Festival on Monday at Dodger Stadium

En route to stripping Pete Alonso of the New York Mets of his two-time championship, Soto eliminated three Dominicans on a hot night full of Caribbean music at the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers stadium. Soto outpointed Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first two rounds.

“For me [tener a otros dos dominicanos en las eliminatorias y a dos en la final] it was already a win. We were talking about it among ourselves and we told each other that whoever wins it would be a source of pride for us and the country,” said Soto after the event.

In the final, Soto hit 19 balls out of the park, one more than Rodríguez, who hit 18 batting first. Rodriguez, who hit 32 and 31 home runs in the first two rounds, had left Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager and Alonso behind.

It was the second final between two Dominican Republic natives in the midseason classic long-ball competition. In 2010, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, David Ortiz defeated Hanley Ramírez.

For the first time in the history of the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985, the two youngest competitors in an edition meet in the final. Rodriguez, 21, was the only rookie in the event. Soto, who is already recognized as one of the finest hitters of recent times, is only 23 years old.

Soto is the second member of Washington (Bryce Harper in 2018) and the second youngest player to win the title. He is also the sixth Quisqueyan and first since Robinson Canó in 2011. Sammy Sosa (2000), Miguel Tejada (2004), Vladimir Guerrero (2007) and David Ortiz (2010) were the others.

“I feel happy and proud of what I have just achieved and put my flag as high as possible,” said Soto, who has two years hitting the longest home run festival hit. Last year, at Denver’s Coors Field, he hit a 520-foot drive. On Monday at Dodger Stadium, a 488-foot.

Although he lost the final, “J-Rod” was the batter with the most home runs on the night. The Mariners outfielder totaled 81, the second most in a Derby edition. Guerrero took 91 balls out of the stadium in 2019. As happened with Rodríguez on Monday, Guerrero also lost in the final. The Hall of Fame outfielder from Cooperstown lost to Alonso.

“Julio is an example of the great Dominican and Latino talent that is on the way. The market gets younger every day and that makes me feel proud,” said Soto, who only needed 53 home runs to win the night.

Four of the eight participants were Dominicans, including Pujols, who was called up to his 11th All-Star Game and fifth Home Run Derby in the 22nd and final season of his career. Pujols is the fifth-highest home run hitter of all time in the major leagues, with 678. The rest of the 2022 Derby entrants total 867 and none have more than 182.

At one point in the first round, all the Dominican players who are in the All-Star game surrounded Pujols to give him encouragement in his battle against North American Kyle Schwarber. The rest of the players followed suit, forming a circle of respect around the future member of Cooperstown.

“Albert is an example for all of us. Just to have him here one last time and see him go through to a second round and battle and compete, it was great. Pujols deserves the respect of all of us and of all of baseball,” Soto said.