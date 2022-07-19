Jennifer Lopez’s mini braids are the trendiest hairstyle of summer 2022

Spring-Summer 2022 beauty trends

The mini braids are back in trend also for summer 2022: small and thin they can be worn soft or braided with precision for an elegant look: here is the favorite hairstyle of the stars.

For summer 2022, one of the most popular hairstyles of all time returns: the mini braids. Once again it is Jennifer Lopez to dictate the trend: it seems that it is not only her marriage to Ben Affleck, celebrated in secret in Las Vegas that makes people talk about her, but also her trendy and perfect hairstyle for summer. Two, small and thin on the sides of the face to frame the face and keep hair and rebellious tufts at bay that could be annoying with warmer temperatures: here is the trendy hairstyle to copy from the stars this summer, from Valentina Ferragni to Paola Turani, passing through Dua Lipa and Úrsula Corberó.

The mini braids of summer 2022

The trendiest hairstyle of the moment is the one with braids, as long as they are mini. Two small and thin braids on the sides of the face, soft and sinuous or perfectly intertwined for a more precise look. They match to the loose hair, both smooth and wavy, but also to the ponytail and bun. There parting is central to be able to perfectly create the two braids sideways and can be recreated on both medium and longer hair. To stop them you can use very small rubber bands, colored and combined with make-up like those chosen by Chiara Ferragni or transparent ones that hide in the hair.

Making this type of hairstyle is super simple and will take you very little time. All you have to do is select two strands of equal size on the sides of the face, after creating your middle part with a ponytail comb. Then proceed with the weaving: it can be classic with three strands, or you can make two herringbone braids. If you choose a soft weave it will be perfect to combine with the most natural looks, with wavy hair and natural beach waves. The more precise and tidy weaves will instead be ideal to combine with ponytails, smooth and collected styling like the chignon. Browse the gallery and find out how the stars wear the trendiest hairstyle of the moment!