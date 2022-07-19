Jennifer Lopez wanted to marry Ben Affleck as soon as possible to avoid second thoughts

J Lo would have been in a certain “hurry” to marry Ben Affleck, who no longer has any doubts that he is the man of her life. She “she was ready to get married the same night Ben made her the proposal.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck I’m still over the moon for the surprise wedding celebrated in Las Vegas on the night of Saturday 16th July. The two newlyweds were joined by their respective children, Emme, the 14-year-old daughter of J Lo, and Sera, the 13-year-old born from the marriage of Affleck and Jennifer Garner. All together they celebrated their wedding on the return flight to Los Angeles, aboard a private jet, toasting with zero drinks and eating pizza.

Because J Lo was in a hurry to marry Ben Affleck

Page Six let it be known through a well-positioned source in Hollywood that J Lo would have been in a certain “hurry” to marry Ben Affleck, who no longer doubts that he is the man of her life. “She was ready to get married the same night Ben proposed her”, Explain the well-informed to the American magazine. “He wanted to block it for avoid any possibility of rethinking for his part, as soon as possible“. On the other hand, their return of the flame is burning fast, considering that the Bennifers have rejoined just a year before lightning wedding. For the moment, the couple are planning no honeymoon, but a big party in Georgia, at Affleck’s house that could host a long list of guests.

Jennifer Garner was aware of Ben Affleck’s flash wedding

While the ex-husband married the pop star, Jennifer Garner he was enjoying the sunshine of his weekend in Lake Tahoe without mentioning the event in the slightest. Yet, the American magazine says, it would have been informed of the wedding a few days before by ex-husband Ben Affleck. “Ben let Jen know about the wedding, which was planned very early and on the spur of the moment “, a source reports to Page Six. “Violet (Affleck’s eldest daughter, ed) stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother”. The actress currently lives in New York with her boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.