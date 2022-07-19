Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prove their romance is a home run

Since they got back together, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they started to get serious, also dating in the company of their respective sons who, according to the rumors, would have been immediately enthusiastic about the return of the flame between the star of Marry me and the Batman actor.

Which among the Lopez they Affleck there is a beautiful feeling the photos taken in recent days, when JLo and Ben were immortalized with Emme Muñiz (daughter of Jennifer and Marc Anthony) during a baseball game where the singer of “Jenny from the Block”She dabbled with a few shots demonstrating a more than enviable technique, but little luck in hitting the ball.

After all, it is no mystery that Jennifer Lopez has always been a fan of the sport, especially after having a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, a former baseball player with whom J-Lo was engaged from 2016 to 2021, the year in which the pop star divorced to return to the arms of Ben Affleck.

The family outing of the Bennifer proves once again how close the two stars are and how well they fit together. After all, the full smiles, the heart-shaped eyes and the inability to stay away from each other say a lot about how much the actor Bar tender and the singer of “On the floor“Are in love and want to show themselves even in front of the paparazzi.

The romantic date between the two stars comes within a week of what Well appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Award 2022 to support Jennifer on the occasion of the awarding of his girlfriend with the Icon Award, during which Affleck was immortalized in the crowd (more proud and proud than ever) in the company of J-Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

