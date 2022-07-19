Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged

It happened: after a hiatus that lasted about 20 years, the Bennifers are back to talking about the wedding. Yup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged and the diamond ring seen on the hand of the “On The Floor” singer, who had made fans dream by making them hope for an imminent wedding, confirms a promise of love.

To support the news is the sister of the singer and beauty magnate, the journalist Lynda Lopez, who posted the ring on Instagram stories with “so this happened”, “so it happened”. So after almost two decades, the Bennifers are once again making people dream of orange blossoms. After all, in September 2003 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they had to get married only that then, a week after the wedding, the event was first moved “due to excessive media attention” and was then definitively canceled at the beginning of 2004, when the singer and the actor announced the end. of their relationship. This then led to the stars having different lives, with Affleck starting a family with Jennifer Garner with whom he was married for ten years and had three children, and Lopez who was had twins with her last husband, Marc Anthonywith whom she has been for ten years.

