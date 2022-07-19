Jack Nicholson turns 84 and we celebrate it with his best performances [+VIDEO]

On a day like today, April 22, 1937, actor, producer, screenwriter and director Jack Nicholson was born. The American has a career spanning more than 60 years and is the actor with the most Academy Award nominations, with twelve nominations.

When he was 18, he went to work as an administrative assistant in the animation department of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer company, for a significant salary, his responsibilities included alphabetizing letters received from “Tom and Jerry” fans. Meanwhile, he studied drama at the Players Ring Theatre.

His acting debut was in the film “The Cry Baby Killer” (1958), directed by Jus Addiss and produced by Roger Corman. Several years later, his role in “Easy Rider” (1969) earned him his first Oscar nomination.

He won the gold statuette for Best Actor in 1976 for the drama “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, as Best Supporting Actor for the romantic comedy “La Fuerza del Affection” (1984) by James L. Brooks and again as a leading actor. for another comedy by this same director in “Best… Impossible” (1998).

We join the celebration of his 84th birthday and remember his best performances on the big screen.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Film based on the homonymous novel by Ken Kesey, where Nicholson plays the criminal Randle McMurphy, who is transferred to a psychiatric hospital after serving a short sentence in a prison farm, while pretending to have mental disorders to avoid heavy work, his behavior is problematic and puts everyone on alert. The film earned nine Academy Award nominations, and won all five of the top Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.









The glow. A psychological horror film, based on the novel of the same name by writer Stephen King. Nicholson plays Jack Torrance, a former teacher who accepts a job as a winter watchman at a lonely high-mountain hotel to handle maintenance. Shortly after settling there with his wife and his son, he begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders. Gradually, due to isolation, insomnia, his own inner ghosts and the evil influence of the place, he will be immersed in a spiral of violence against them, who in turn seem victims of frightening supernatural phenomena. It is considered a cult film.









Batman. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Released in 1989, in the film Nicholson made one of his most memorable performances, giving life to Batman’s enemy and one of Gotham City’s most ruthless criminals. At first the actor refused to play this role, but after several negotiations he accepted. His performance as a psychopath, a dark deranged clown, is considered one of the greatest villains in movie history. With this role Nicholson marked an important precedent for the next interpretations of the Joker on the big screen.

Better… impossible. In a romantic comedy starring Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear. It follows Melvin Udal (Nicholson) a famous writer of romance novels who lives in New York and suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. And the waitress Carol Connelly (Helen Hunt), a single mother with a sick son, who patiently attends to him in the nearby restaurant where she usually has lunch, between their daily routines they begin a unique love story. In 1998 Nicholson and Hunt won the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.









The Bucket list. starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman. The story follows Edward Cole (Nicholson), a billionaire businessman, and Carter Chambers (Freeman), a mechanic with a large family, who meet when they share a hospital room and are both diagnosed with a terminal illness, despite their differences. the strangers set off on a road trip, intent on having the adventure of their lives and completing a to-do list before they die.







