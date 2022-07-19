Isometric Exercises on video with Susanna Diracano

Third week of July with our ‘Coach of the Month’!

The long-awaited vacations are finally here, with more free time to enjoy and dedicate to our favorite activities: trekking, swimming in the sea or in the pool, getting fit… and, of course, resting. After a hard year of work, we need to have some time for ourselves and reset ourselves. With the first week of training, we manage to balance our body and get rid of contractures, with the second we gain strength and mobility with the help of elastic bands and this third week we are going to tone the muscles with isometric exercises.

We continue to have a great professional, Susanna Diracano, as Women’s Health Coach of the Month. Susanna is Holistic Health Coach Therapist, with more than 20 years of experience and training in the field of training and healthy habits. Susanna is specialized in body reading. Her passion for sports comes from her childhood and she has been training and continues to train in different disciplines. She has created a comprehensive method that helps a person not only physically, but also mentally. She has served as technical director of sports clubs, she is creator of the 360 ​​Absolute Training program Y FPilates instructor and training in Neuromechanics, Mindfulness Feldenkrais Kynalis, Bioneuroemotion or Kinesology, among other specialties related to the body and health. In her social networks it is @susanna_diracano and with her we are going to discover exercise routines and have a lifestyle based on the health and well-being of people. She will give us advice on nutrition, supplementation and tips to feel more in touch with ourselves.

Before starting her exercise routine for this third week of July, we are going to get to know the trainer Susana Diracano a little more.

When did you start in the sport?

In my house we are six brothers and my parents made us all run in different distances. It was the philosophy of life in the family: sport as a hobby within daily activity.

And from there you went on to train to be a coach?

I started my training in fashion design, but I gave sports gymnastics classes to pay for my studies, because I had practiced it for many years. Meanwhile, I was training in fitness and aerobics and specialized in different modalities. I started working in sports clubs and also in their management. I specialized in muscle chain work, in manual therapy massage. I am very interested in the body, not only how it gets stronger, but how it moves, what happens when you do a certain exercise. I studied the world of injuries, the importance of postural hygiene and all this knowledge I involved them with the emotional issue. I did a comprehensive training of the human body.

What does your personal project consist of?

During the pandemic I had time to create my personal project, Diracano Sport and Nutrition which is a sustainable ecological space, where there is only one client every hour and a half and work is done from the physical to the emotional and structural. The space is in the middle of the forest, in Bellaterra (Barcelona). The whole environment is healthy as the concept of my project.

How is a session with you?

The person comes to the center, trains, showers and we start with massages to reorganize the body and the muscular chains. After this, he stays relaxed having a cup of tea. It is the ideal. I accompany you in all the processes, both physical and emotional, in nutrition… This is a new concept and there is nothing like it. Since he couldn’t find what he wanted, we created it from scratch. We bought the land, we built the house and under the house is the gym.

What is your work philosophy?

You cannot understand the body if you do not know what is happening to that person. First you have to investigate the mind to know why your physique is like this. This is the fastest solution, because your body changes in just a few sessions. You change the posture when you change the emotion, otherwise your body returns to the starting position. There are clients who only turn to me for emotional issues. There is a specific session for this called Emotional Architecture where I value them and explain what happens to them in the body and why. We look for the emotions that are related and what is the conflict for which the body subconsciously somatizes. I accompany people who have challenges, not only sports, but also professionals and I help them find solutions or face challenges.

What value do you give to nutrition?

Very much. I am not a nutrition specialist, but I have people who are and who I rely on for my comprehensive treatments. The method is more holistic than the diet concept. Just that word creates stress. Proximity food, ecological, vegetables and fruits, healthy breakfasts. You have to make things as easy as possible. Stress generates cortisol and that does not benefit your health at all. You have to simplify and enjoy, that’s my theory.

Do you rely on nutricosmetics to recharge your energy?

I personally take a multivitamin complex, from Solaray. I like the brand because it is trustworthy, they are close to small customers and they do local work. The supplementation is of high quality. Among my favorite products is Collagem in the evenings after training, Q10 Coenzyme Pure, when I need a boost. At night I take two Magnesium capsules that relax the muscles and induce sleep more effectively. I work with seasonality. But the collagen and magnesium I take all year round.

What does Susanna Diracano have in store for us this third week of July? Well, a routine of isometric exercises that activate a muscle or group of muscles while we maintain a specific posture for a specific time. Let’s go for it!

Isometric Exercise Routine

Isometric exercise refers to the tension of a muscle and its maintenance in a stationary position while maintaining tension. If you are injured or afraid of getting injured, this workout is perfect for you. In all the exercises you can start by holding for 2-3 seconds and as you progress or if you want to increase the intensity of the exercise, you can hold for up to 10 seconds.

What do you need?

mat

• The more often you train, the more comfortable your mat should be. • The thickness of your mat will depend on the type of activity you do with it. If you are going to be barefoot, opt for a soft 5 mm thick one that will protect you from the ground. But for more dynamic workouts with a thinner one it is enough, yes, it is important that it is non-slip. • Now in summer, get a folding one to take it everywhere on vacation.

Exercise 1. Complete activation job

Do 8 repetitions on each side, hold for 2 s to 10 s.

Press your hand against your knee, keeping your back straight and in a neutral position for 2 seconds, and switch sides.

Exercise 2. Split back for glutes and quads

Do 5 rotations alternating each side.

On the Back Split, go as low as you can and hold for 5 seconds. Switch legs, while rotating at the waist to the opposite side of the leg that goes behind.

Exercise 3. Adductors, gluteus maximus and crossed chains

8 repetitions alternating leg and arm.

Split backwards, which is less damaging to the knees, pressing with the opposite hand of the leg outwards, at the same time that the gluteus is activated to exert force inwards.

Exercise 4. Quadriceps, gluteus maximus, hamstrings and adductors

6 repetitions alternating each side.

Squat: flex the hip 90º activating the biceps femoris and the gluteus. Hold the pose. Place your hands on the outside of your knee and press inward for 2 seconds. Do the same in reverse. Do strength with the adductors and abdominals

Exercise 5. Abs and deep core

10 repetitions with each side



In a supine position, flex the knee to the chest and with the opposite hand, press against the knee for 2 seconds, activating the core to maintain the position.

Exercise 6. Gluteus, biceps femoris and abdominals

15-20 repetitions holding 5 seconds.

On the glute bridge, align your feet hip-width apart and raise your pelvis for 5 seconds.

Combine it with Crunch of abdominals, for a perfect core.

Exercise 7. Dorsal, chest and triceps

15 repetitions

From the plank position, engage your glutes, abs, and legs, lock your elbows to engage your latissimus dorsi, and inhale and exhale for 5 seconds while holding the pose.

Video: Diego Rueda @d.rueda.my Daniel Valdemoro

Photo: Fernando Roi @fernando–roi

Makeup and hairdressing: Tati Garu – @tatigaru.makeup

Clothing: Ditchil

Thanks: Solaray