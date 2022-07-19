is wife Hailey pregnant? The clue and the reaction to rumors

According to some, there would be unequivocal signs of the pregnancy of the Canadian artist’s wife: this is how the person concerned responded to the rumors

Many fans of the couple are sure: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin they are about to become parents. The news has started to circulate online very insistently in the past few hours, after the participation of Hailey and Justin at the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2022.

On the red carpet of the most prestigious music awards in the world, Hailey Baldwin showed up with a very tight white dressor which, apparently, has left an “obvious” tummy. This, at least, is what some online commentators, like the gossip site, have noticed Online Radar.

On his Instagram profile, the gossipparo media reported the photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber together with the Grammys trying to launch the scoop. “Is there a little belieber coming? Fans have noticed a suspicious bulge … “ wrote Radar Online, unaware of having actually reported a sensational fake news.

It didn’t take long for the person concerned to realize that she was being talked about inappropriately. And she felt compelled to respond accordingly. In the comments section of Radar Online, in response to the published photo, the model was keen to deny the gossip without too many words. “I’m not pregnant, leave me alone “ Hailey commented, leaving no room for further discussion.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber and the desire to have a child: what they have said in the past

Hailey Baldin and Justin Bieber became husband and wife almost 4 years ago, in an intimate ceremony held in 2018. Despite the latest spicy statements from Hailey, who will be tired of chasing the gossip about her, the couple has never ruled out. the possibility of having a child, indeed.

In the documentary Justin Bieber – Our World, the Canadian artist had declared himself ready to become a father. In one particular scene of the documentary, Bieber was seen asking his wife: “At the end of 2021, how about starting to try?”. Furthermore, in an interview granted to GQ in April 2021, Justin Bieber had wanted to specify that he would have wanted children from Hailey, even if not exactly in the immediate future.