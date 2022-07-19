“Is it the Joker or Count Dracula?”

MADRID, 24 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Nicolas Cage she fully embraces her goth side in her new role. The first images of the actor have come out in ‘renfield’where he plays the iconic Count Dracula. Led by Chris McKay (‘Batman: The Lego Movie’, ‘Tomorrow’s War’), the film will be a horror comedy in which they also participate Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina and which is scheduled to be released in 2023.

It has been People that has leaked the first snapshots of the actor dressed as the iconic Bram Stoker character. The actor appears fully dressed, with a carmine red velvety suit (which gives a certain air to the Joker), long yellowish nail prostheses and a pale skin tone that reminds us that the vampire is a being of the night.

In the pictures, it also appears Nicholas Hoult characterized as Renfield, the protagonist who gives the film its name. In this reinterpretation of Stoker’s characters, set in the present day, Renfield he is a slave and henchman of the vampire who is tired of serving him. In the image, the actor from ‘The Great’ appears dressed in a bloody sweatshirt and jeans.

Nicolas Cage dressed as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as RM Renfield on the set of Universal Pictures’ monster movie “RENFIELD”.🧛🏻‍♂️#Renfield 📷 Via: @people pic.twitter.com/Ho7Kb63ZUx — Coming soon #BetterCallSaul (@proxcinemente) March 23, 2022

Recently, Cage showed his enthusiasm for the role. On Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, confessed that he wanted to “bring something new” to the characterwhich has been played by actors as diverse as Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Frank Langella, Gary Oldman, Claes Bang or Luke Evans, among others.

BRINGING “SOMETHING NEW” TO COUNT DRACULA

“I want him to stand out in a way unique to how we’ve seen him perform. [anteriormente]. So I’m thinking of focusing on his moves. I saw ‘Malignant’ and I thought about what he did with those movements, or ‘The Ring’, with Sadako [Yamamura]”, declared Cage who wants to see how it is possible to “explore” the character through “the movement and the voice”.

Cage compares McKay’s proposal to the iconic ‘An American Werewolf in London’. “What makes it funnier is that it’s a comedy. When you get the perfect balance [entre comedia y terror] like in ‘An American Werewolf in London’ is great“, he pointed. “It has to be a target. That’s what I’m looking for, something new to bring to this character“, he added.