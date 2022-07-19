“iPhone 14 could cost $100 more than iPhone 13”

More reports assure that the iPhone 14 will be more expensive, we will see if these predictions are finally fulfilled.

We have already heard several rumors about the possible price increase of the iPhone 14, so everything makes us predict that it is something that will happen quite likely. The main absentee of these possible increases appears to be the rise in the price of components and materials premiums, which ultimately affect the cost of manufacturing the device.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has revealed to The Sun that the company believes that “a $100 price increase for the iPhone 14 is coming.” “Prices have been rising throughout the supply chain, and Cupertino must pass these costs on to the consumer in this launch.” All of this could lead to increase up to 100 dollars in the price of the iPhone 14.

We think a $100 price increase for the iPhone 14 is coming

Will the iPhone 14 go up in price? Not everyone thinks the same

Ben Wood, another industry expert, takes a different line. As he has revealed to The Sun that a price increase is possible, although Apple could decide to go against of this strategy.

There is no doubt that component and production costs continue to rise for all consumer electronics manufacturers, as do currency exchange rates. These elements would suggest that a price increase may be necessary.

However, Ben thinks that Apple could assume this increase in costs since the decision could be counterproductive. Users have less money in their pockets, so if you raise prices on top, you could sell far fewer devices.

But given cost-of-living headwinds, Apple may decide that raising prices could backfire.

It should be noted that in this new information, Dan Ives talks about the iPhone 14 in general, not the Pro models. Until now we thought that the initial iPhone 14 would have the same starting price as the iPhone 13, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being the ones that would experience this price increase. Something logical, since the main novelties will focus on the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 will be disappointing compared to the iPhone 14 Pro

We have no choice but to wait for Apple to present the iPhone 14 after the summer. It will also be necessary to see if Apple increases the same price in all countries, the euro and the dollar have become equal in value, something that is not good for European users.